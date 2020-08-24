KFC temporarily suspends 'finger-lickin' good' slogan because of COVID-19

KFC's 64-year-old iconic slogan is being suspended – for now.
The restaurant chain said it's pausing using "finger-lickin' good" in its advertising because of the coronavirus pandemic and the increased personal hygiene guidance that comes with it.
On Monday, the company said the slogan "doesn't feel quite right" during the pandemic.
"We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," global chief marketing officer Catherine Tan-Gillespie told CNN.
However, the menu isn't changing, and the "finger-lickin' good" slogan will return eventually.
KFC even shared an "in memoriam" style video on YouTube, showing a slideshow of restaurants and photos of fried chicken buckets with the words "finger-lickin" blurred out.
"That thing we always say?" the video says. "Ignore it. For now."
And, yes, the announcement is another quirky marketing campaign started by KFC UK and Ireland.
"How do you follow a slogan that's lasted for 64 years and is as iconic as ours?" Kate Wall, head of advertising for KFC UK and Ireland, told Sky News. "Well, we know we can do it with a little help from our friends. And, you'll be hearing more from us on this soon."
