Iconic downtown Fort Smith diner to become SPUD’s, help support Harbor House

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Nickle and Dime Diner at the Park at West End has a new sign and new life. Serving as an outreach for Harbor House, Spuds Nickle and Dime Diner will elevate the humble potato to gourmet levels if Chef Charles Belt has his say.

Belt, a native of Mulberry, spent five years in Chicago learning about different foods from across the world. Now he wants to share his knowledge with Fort Smith.

“I got to be exposed to (a lot of things) food wise that I otherwise never would have. I learned a lot there. I’ve been working in the food industry all my life, but I learned the most there. I want to take those things I got to experience and try and recreate them in different ways here,” he said.