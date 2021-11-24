Local experts show us how to make the perfect pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving

We reached out to a local expert to share their tips on how to make the perfect pumpkin pie ahead of Thanksgiving.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some say one of the best parts of a Thanksgiving feast is the dessert, specifically a pumpkin pie. Making the holiday staple can sometimes be a struggle if you don’t take the right steps.

5NEWS spent the morning with experts at Rick’s Bakery in Fayetteville to learn how to make the perfect pumpkin pie.

For ingredients, you will need the following:

Pumpkin

Flour

Room temperature eggs

Evaporated milk

Sugar

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Cumin

Pie crust

Whipped cream (optional)

Step one: Make the pie crust.

Step two: Mix the ingredients and pour the mixture into the formed pie crust.

Step three: Put in the oven for about 10 minutes at 400 degrees. After the first 10 minutes, drop the temperature down to 360 degrees and bake for another 35-50 minutes.

Step four: Take the pie out of the oven and let it cool for about an hour.