Got a sweet and salty craving? Dunkin has a bag of bacon for you

Meet the Snackin’ Bacon!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As other restaurant chains search for healthier appetizing alternatives, Dunkin’ is going in a more delicious direction. The company best known for its doughnuts is frying up a new snack to freshen up its menu.

The Snackin’ Bacon is a sleeve packed with eight sizzling slices of bacon that are sprinkled with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin’ said in a news release it’s a satisfying snack for on-the-go customers who are tired of “typical snacking choices.”

