x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

food

Got a sweet and salty craving? Dunkin has a bag of bacon for you

Meet the Snackin’ Bacon!
Credit: Dunkin'
Snackin’ Bacon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As other restaurant chains search for healthier appetizing alternatives, Dunkin’ is going in a more delicious direction. The company best known for its doughnuts is frying up a new snack to freshen up its menu.

The Snackin’ Bacon is a sleeve packed with eight sizzling slices of bacon that are sprinkled with sweet black pepper seasoning.

Dunkin’ said in a news release it’s a satisfying snack for on-the-go customers who are tired of “typical snacking choices.”

Credit: Dunkin'
Snackin’ Bacon

RELATED: Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

RELATED: FDA sends warning letter to Jimmy John's, accused of serving vegetables linked to E. coli and salmonella outbreaks

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter