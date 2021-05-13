High school seniors can score a free dozen from Krispy Kreme on Thursday

On Thursday, any senior wearing “Class of 2021” graduation swag can get a ‘Graduate Dozen’ free!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krispy Kreme is celebrating this year’s college and high school seniors with the return of the ‘Graduate Dozen’.

The Graduate Dozen is made up of fan favorites including original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and strawberry Iced with sprinkles along with the custom 2021 doughnuts.

Those include cake batter filled, strawberry iced kreme filled and yellow iced original glazed.

Families and friends can also purchase the limited-time specialty Graduate Dozen May 10-16 via drive-thru, in-shop or by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app.