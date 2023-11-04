Crepes Paulette opening new location in Fayetteville

The Bentonville-based eatery is known for its authentic and fast-casual French Crepes, served in a friendly, light-hearted atmosphere.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville-based French Crepes eatery Crepes Paulette is coming to Fayetteville!

Owner Paula Henry says they hope to open the new location this summer, although they don't have an exact date on when that will be.

The restaurant is known for its sweet and savory handheld crêpes, served with "a smile and a side of quirk."

Its menu will be based on the flagship menu currently served in Bentonville, with a more streamlined selection of crepes and some additional sides.

Henry says the format will remain fast-casual too, with crêpes served handheld, griddles and cooks visible from inside the restaurant, and a focus on easy carryout.

Crepes Paulette in Fayetteville will be located at the site of the former Snack Lab building on College Avenue.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device