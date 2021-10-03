Chipotle offering quesadillas through digital orders only

Quesadillas will be available to order online or through the mobile app beginning Thursday, March 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle is bringing quesadillas to menus nationwide but will only be available to order digitally.

The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla is filled with Monterey Jack Cheese and freshly prepared with a choice of meat or fajita veggies. The quesadilla is cut into triangular pieces and served in 100 percent compostable packaging that allows customers to pick three salsas or sides.

Quesadillas will be available to order online or through the mobile app beginning Thursday, March 11. Chipotle is offering free delivery through March 21 when customers order a quesadilla with a minimum purchase of $10.

IT’S FINALLY GOING IN THE APP ON 3/11 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZP5ZKw1BLX — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) March 9, 2021

"The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.