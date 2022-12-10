Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

Butterball provides 1 in 3 of the turkeys at Thanksgiving feasts, and all of those birds are processed in Arkansas.

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year.

Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.

“If you’re purchasing a Butterball whole bird, whether it’s fresh or frozen, for the holidays, anywhere in the continental United States of America, they are all coming out of northwest Arkansas,” said Bill Folk, vice president of operations.

