HOUSTON — Want a cookie dough fix?
Blue Bell says "skip the oven" and go straight for its newest flavor: Cookie Dough Overload Ice Cream.
It's described as "a tasty vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces."
The ice cream is available in stores Monday in half gallons and pints — for a limited time.
