Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor inspired by a favorite Texas dessert

Chocolate Sheet Cake will be available in half gallons and pints for a limited time beginning Thursday (May 13).

BRENHAM, Texas — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new ice cream flavor, Chocolate Sheet Cake, describing it as a delicious chocolate dessert in a carton.

Chocolate Sheet Cake is a milk chocolate ice cream combined with delicious chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl, and it will be available in half gallons and pints for a limited time beginning Thursday (May 13).

"A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

In Texas, the home state of Blue Bell Ice Cream, a chocolate sheet cake is often referred to as a Texas Sheet Cake.

“No one knows exactly why we have our own name for the cake in Texas,” Schramm said. “Some say it is because the cake is baked in a pan that is larger than normal, and well, we often say everything is bigger in Texas. You will notice on our Chocolate Sheet Cake cartons, just below the flavor description, we have added, Inspired by a favorite Texas dessert!”

Also, look for Southern Blackberry Cobbler in stores this month, as the fan favorite will return in the half gallon size for a limited time.