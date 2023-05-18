Blue Bell and Dr Pepper join forces to create new summer treat

The two brands are collaborating to make the 'Dr. Pepper float' ice cream, which will be on the shelves this summer.

MACON, Ga. — This summer will be a hot one! If you need a tasty treat to help you cool off in the heat, Dr Pepper and Blue Bell have you covered.

The brands are joining forces to make 'Dr Pepper Float' ice cream, which is a "creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with Dr Pepper flavored sherbet."

According to a press release from Blue Bell, the Dr Pepper Float ice cream will be in retail stores beginning on May 18.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

“Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and the texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

You'll be able to buy the ice cream in pint and half-gallon sizes through the end of 2024.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr. Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”