Hangry Pedaler NWA talks his favorite restaurants to visit off the Razorback Greenway trail

A local cycling and food expert shared his favorite places to stop off the Razorback Greenway trail for a bite to eat.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Good food and cycling go hand-in-hand in Northwest Arkansas. There are several restaurants adjacent to the nearly 40-mile Razorback Regional Greenway trail. We spoke to a local cycling and food expert, Joseph Nguyen, Hangry Pedaler NWA, about his favorites.

Nomads Trailside - Fayetteville

A stone's throw away from the trail in north Fayetteville, Nomads Trailside offers riders a place to relax, refuel and even share a drink with a full bar and happy hour specials.

"What I like best there is this pretzel burger called the Canadian Tuxedo Burger," Nguyen said. "One look at it, and you don't know how to attack it. It's huge. It just looks crazy."

Nguyen recommends stopping by Nomads Trailside for brunch and keeping an eye on their unique dishes.

"They have a lot of funky menu items. It's different."

Also located in north Fayetteville off the trail, Fossil Cove Brewing Co. gives cyclists a place to stop and grab locally brewed beers.

"They have an outdoor seating area," Nguyen said. "It's just a cool laidback place where you see a lot of cyclists go. After my group rides, we always end up there."

For foodies, located next to Fossil Cove is a pizza food truck called Wicked Wood Fired Pizza. Nguyen says it's his favorite place to get a slice in all of Northwest Arkansas.

When asked what makes Wicked Wood Fired Pizza different from other options, Nguyen said it's all about their crust!

"There's just something about their crust. It's very flavorful."

Con Quesos - Springdale

For those looking for tacos along the trail, Nguyen says you should pedal towards the newly opened Con Quesos in downtown Springdale.

Con Quesos offers a wide variety of tacos, but Nguyen's favorite is the Condesa, a taco made up of marinated ribeye steak, caramelized onions, queso, and cilantro.

"I'm a big meat eater. I love beef, so the marinated steak taco is the best one, in my opinion."

Located north of the Walmart AMP in the Village on the Creeks, Natural State Beer Company gives cyclists a place to meet and drink locally sourced beer.

Next to Natural State Beer Company is Yeyo's Mexican Street Food food truck. Like Con Quesos, Nguyen recommends you try their tacos.

"They have multiple locations around here, and they just have really good tacos."

He also recommended seeing which nearby businesses deliver to Natural State Beer Company's taproom.

8th Street Market - Bentonville

Cyclists should make a point to see the food hub in Bentonville known as the 8th Street Market. It's a market where beer, food, and love for Northwest Arkansas collide.

Nguyen says one place that's a must-stop at the 8th Street Market is an Asian food truck named 888 Hashery. He recommends everyone stop by and try their dumplings and noodle dishes.

Follow the Hangry Pedaler NWA on Instagram for more cycling and food photos from Northwest Arkansas!

