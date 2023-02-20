'Battle at Brightwater' tests students baking, culinary abilities

The winners will receive awards which include scholarships, and medals after a competition testing their culinary mettle.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Ignite will host the “Battle at Brightwater” competition at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food, Northwest Arkansas Community College’s (NWACC) culinary school.

Area high school students will compete in baking and culinary arts. First, second, and third-place winners will receive awards which include scholarships, and medals.

High schools being represented at the competition include Bentonville Ignite, Thaden School, Bentonville West, Springdale High School, Pea Ridge High School, and the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

The event will take place on Friday, Feb 24th, from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The baking tasks to be completed in two hours include:

Baking/pastry items of student choice with appropriate garnish

Students will serve three identical plates to judges

The contestants will also have to prepare an entree with a protein, starch, sauce, and vegetable component.

