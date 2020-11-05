Arkansas restaurants reopen following new COVID-19 guidelines

Arkansas restaurants are back open for business, but your experience is going to be a little different than you are used to.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas restaurants are back open for business, but your experience is going to be a little different than you are used to.

People have been relying on drive-thru and carry out since March, but today restaurants can choose to reopen their dining rooms. If they decide to open, they have to follow specific guidelines.

Dining rooms can only serve up to 33 percent seating capacity, and tables must be ten feet apart.

Bars will remain closed, but customers can still order alcohol.

Masks can be worn while waiting for food, and servers will wear masks and gloves.

Sam Russell owns The Buttered Biscuit in Springdale and Bentonville. He says he is happy to have people back in their dining rooms.

"Anybody that we can serve in the dining room, first off cause that's what we are.. we are an experiential place, we're gonna take the opportunity to seat you and your family and friends if you want to come out to eat and we are gonna slowly get back to normal as we go through this process," Russell said.

Groups cannot be larger than ten people. Russell encourages people to use apps like Yelp Waitlist to make a reservation on busier days like weekends.