Local restaurants preparing for busy Mother's Day even though dine-in still closed

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — At the beginning of May, restaurants would usually be getting ready for one of the busiest dine-in days of the year - Mother's Day.

Due to the coronavirus situation across Arkansas, local restaurants are now preparing for what could be their biggest takeout day of all time.

5NEWS spoke with local restaurant workers about specials they're offering, showing mom some extra appreciation this Sunday, May 10.

Restaurant owners said they would usually extend their house, and schedule extra staff for the crowds expected on Mother's Day.

"Mother's Day is one of the busiest days of the year. We will typically open early on Mother's Day, and stay open late," Mendi Rooney with MarketPlace Grill said.

The MarketPlace Grill has put together a family takeout package, which includes a family meal and a special treat for your mom or grandmother.

"We've partnered with a couple of local businesses. The Wooden Spoon is going to give us some pies to pair with our meal packages. We're partnering with Westwood Gardens, and they're going to offer flowers for our mothers on Mother's Day," Rooney said. "As a mom, we don't want to cook. We want to be pampered."

Neal's Cafe in Springdale said they still want to celebrate Mother's Day, so they opened back up just in time for the holiday and are already taking preorders for what looks like it's going to be a busy week of making home-cooked meals.

"People like to take care of their mothers. So it starts early in the morning, people bring their mom out for breakfast. It's just packed with people standing in line," Micah Neal with Neal's Cafe said.

Neal's Cafe will be turning on their stoves and offering family meals of home-cooked fried chicken and mashed potatoes to go, with a slice of pie for dessert.

Both the MarketPlace Grill and Neal's told 5NEWS they are looking forward to the revenue boost from family meal orders, and reopening their doors to the community.

If you plan on ordering food for Mother's Day, restaurants recommend preordering now.