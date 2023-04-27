A la Carte event to highlight local cuisine & benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary is hosting a la Carte, an event that features food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, and all proceeds benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest.
The Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary is a volunteer organization that raises funds to bring care close to home and help children have a better today and a healthier tomorrow. A la Carte is a sampling event and silent auction, bringing together a night filled with food and fun.
The featured restaurants include:
- Arkansas Children's Northwest Café
- Bonefish Grill
- Briar Rose Bakery
- Café Rue Orleans
- Cheers at the OPO
- Conifer
- Crabby's Seafood
- Damon's BBQ
- Ella's Table
- Gooseberry Handmade Pies
- The Hive
- Marketplace Grill
- Oven and Tap
- Ozark Natural Beer
- Pressroom
- Summer Moon Coffee
- Sunny's
- Superfine Sweets Shoppe
- Table at the Hickory Inn
- Table Mesa
- Tavola Trattoria
- Tyson Foods
The event is being held on Thursday, May 4 in downtown Bentonville at Ledger.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
No event ticket is required to participate in the online silent auction that opens for bidding on April 27.