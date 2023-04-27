A la Carte event to highlight local cuisine & benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest

A la Carte is expected to mix food and fun into a night for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary is hosting a la Carte, an event that features food and beverages from dozens of local restaurants, and all proceeds benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest.

The Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary is a volunteer organization that raises funds to bring care close to home and help children have a better today and a healthier tomorrow. A la Carte is a sampling event and silent auction, bringing together a night filled with food and fun.

The featured restaurants include:

Arkansas Children's Northwest Café

Bonefish Grill

Briar Rose Bakery

Café Rue Orleans

Cheers at the OPO

Conifer

Crabby's Seafood

Damon's BBQ

Ella's Table

Gooseberry Handmade Pies

The Hive

Marketplace Grill

Oven and Tap

Ozark Natural Beer

Pressroom

Summer Moon Coffee

Sunny's

Superfine Sweets Shoppe

Table at the Hickory Inn

Table Mesa

Tavola Trattoria

Tyson Foods

The event is being held on Thursday, May 4 in downtown Bentonville at Ledger.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.