Fayetteville ranks 10th among best places to live, U.S. News reports

The report notes Fayetteville's transformation from a small town to a center of higher education, culture, commerce and entrepreneurialism.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville currently ranks 10th among the top places to live across the United States.

This is Fayetteville's eighth consecutive year landing a spot on the U.S. News & World Report's top 10 "Best Places to Live in the U.S."

The publication uses data from trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News's own internal resources to compile the report, according to the City of Fayetteville.

This data creates indexes on the job market, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability and net migration to rank 150 cities across the country.

Since 2016, Fayetteville has appeared among the top 10 in this ranking.

The city received an overall rating of 6.7 out of 10, scoring highest in the "Value" category and lowest in the "Desirability" category.

The following is a breakdown of Fayetteville's scorecard:

Overall Rating - 6.7

Desirability - 5.5

Value - 7.8

Job Market - 6.3

Quality of Life - 6.9

Net Migration - 7.1

Fayetteville also received rankings in these other U.S. News Reports:

More information on how Fayetteville was chosen among U.S. News's rankings can be found here.

