Shared Beginnings brings adoptive families and birth families together

“So much of adoption feels very isolated and siloed,” said Executive Director Michaela Montie. “We just wanted to give everyone an opportunity to connect today.”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Sunday, July 30, adoptees and their birth and adoptive families gathered at The After School Program in Springdale for a day of celebration and connection Shared Beginnings’ Adoption Reunion Carnival.

Shared Beginnings is a local nonprofit organization that "serves and supports expectant moms who have chosen to make an adoption plan."

Montie says Sunday’s carnival is the end of a three-day event called Shared Connections.

“The entire purpose is just to get members from the adoption constellation together to build memories, hopefully reconnecting some adoptive families and birth families who don't get to hang out and see each other very often, but then also just allowing adoptees to have that point of connection as well,” Montie said.

Adoptive parents Ashley and Blaine Peterson attended the carnival. The Petersons say that connection is what they want for their daughter, Clara, and her biological family.

“We strongly believe that it's important for her to know her identity and her story and to have a healthy relationship with her biological family as well as with our family,” Ashley Peterson said. “And to just make sure that she is happy and healthy and can navigate any questions that she has.”

Clara’s birth mother, Lizz Lenzini, was also at the event.

Lenzini says events like this have allowed her and the Petersons to build relationships through their daughter.

“I feel so lucky that I get to be a part of this, that I get to help support Shared Beginnings and that I get to share this with my open family and just share all of these precious moments with my baby,” Lenzini said.

This is the second annual Shared Connections event.

Montie says attendance more than doubled this year, with over 200 family members attending from 15 different states.

“We’re just really excited to be able to bring them back together, to give them the aspects of culture and just to provide safe areas for them to connect and build memories,” Montie said.

