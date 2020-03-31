Buffalo photographer offers free front porch family photos

Since Heather Bellini's wedding photography business took a hit during the Coronavirus pandemic, she's offering a free photo session to other struggling families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — These are unprecedented times. They can be uncertain and sometimes scary, but one good thing that may come from this is the appreciation of family.

One local photographer wants to help document that.

Heather Bellini is a local wedding and event photographer and her business has taken a big hit.

She knows what other struggling families are going through and wants to help, by documenting their smiles.

Bellini is offering to come out to a home for a 10 minute mini photo shoot with the family on your the porch - and yes, four-legged children are welcome as well.

Normally it's a $150 package, but she's doing it all for free. Here's why:

"I think it's a really good idea to be able to remember this time, especially since we're going through so much. And spending so much time at home together especially right now can be a memorable time. It doesn't have to be terrible. My goal is really to create these memories for these families and hopefully give them something that they may not be able to afford right now otherwise," Bellini told WGRZ-TV.

The whole thing is done from a safe social distance.

Bellini will take the photos from 12 feet away with a telephoto lens. Then families will receive 10 beautiful digital photos sent to them in an online gallery to share.

She says, if nothing else, it will give families an excuse to get out of their sweatpants and get dressed up!

Here's what she wrote on her March 29 Instagram post:



"As a full-time wedding & event photographer, my business has taken a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. I have a genuine understanding of what people are going through right now and want to help.



Mini Sessions are typically up to $150.00. I am offering portrait sessions at no cost to families who are struggling financially due to job loss, furlough or any other hardship..pets are encouraged to join!



If you are able then please pay what you can.

With over 3 million people applying for unemployment, I can’t imagine asking struggling families for money at a time like this.❤ I will take your portraits outside on the front porch or sometimes even through the window. These photos are taken with a telephoto lens from a safe distance of 12 feet. The clients will receive their photos digitally through an online gallery so there is no need for in-person interaction.



Everyone is feeling the effects of this pandemic in some way. I hope that others will pay it forward and continue to find new ways to spread joy.



Contact me to book a session!"