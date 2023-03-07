Arkansas Children's Northwest fundraiser makes over $320K

The organization raises money to help patients and their families in need.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary (ACNA) announced in a release that their fundraiser to support patients and families has reached a total of $320,033.

ACNA consists of 134 volunteer members, according to its website. The organization raises money through events like Miracles and Magic Radiothon, a la Carte Teddy Bear Tea and My Bright Star.

ACNA hosted a celebration event on Tuesday, June 27, where the check was presented. Erin Johnson, ACNA president thanked the organization's members by saying,

“Thank you for your determination, for going above and beyond, and for your desire to help those who need our help the most."

Johnson continued by telling the members that they make a "significant impact," on children's lives.

Fred Scarborough, executive vice president and chief communications and development officer for Arkansas Children's was also present to thank the members.

“Thank you for every hour you volunteer, every dollar you give and every moment you spend advocating for what’s best for the children of the region. Together, we are making our state the healthiest and safest place to raise a child,” said Scarborough.

