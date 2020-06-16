Appleseeds to host gourmet Father’s Day picnic and games at Gulley Park

It is with the fullest of hearts that we are sharing this news on the day after Giving Tuesday! Thanks to the generous community that we find ourselves & our farm nestled in, we not only met our $5,000 goal....WE EXCEEDED IT. We raised $6,900!!!!! This came from tickets purchased to Kids' Night Out: A Giving Tuesday Event (ok that was way too fun!), our $5 Challenge which traveled all the way to Colorado, donations of all levels from old & new friends and generous matches from Larry Bittle, Marcus Nall & Jason Daugherty of 1st Employment. We love that so many people came together to make this possible because Apple Seeds is all about community...and making sure that the students in our community get these experiences!