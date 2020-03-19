Arkansas restaurants can now offer alcohol to-go for next 30 days

A new rule amendment allows Arkansas restaurants to offer sealed bottles/cans of alcohol to-go, along with the purchase of food.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), restaurants and microbreweries may now sell sealed bottles/cans of alcohol with the purchase of food.

The Rule Amendment is effective immediately and will continue for the next thirty days.

This applies to restaurants and microbreweries that are licensed to sell beer and wine under any permit issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The restaurants may also include beer and wine with delivery of food items. Spirituous liquor is still not to be sold, but restaurants may sell mixers and set-ups.

Retail liquor stores with drive thru windows are encouraged to use those exclusively. Retail liquor stores may offer curbside services and delivery to their patrons.

Distilleries, Small Breweries and Small Farm Wineries, consistent with their existing licenses, may sell their own products for off premises consumption and offer delivery of their products to patrons.