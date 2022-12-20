Asa Hutchinson calls for flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen deputy

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and perseverance as he put his own health and wellbeing at risk in order to better protect the lives of his fellow Arkansansans and all Americans."
Flags will fly at half-staff from Dec. 20, until Dec. 28. Notably covering the Christmas weekend
5NEWS previously reported that on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, Detective Newell, of Gravette, passed away in the line of duty while serving as a motorcycle escort for the Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville, Arkansas.
