Arkansas Children's Hospital gives back to patients with toy drive

The annual Festival of Stars raised $466,854 in toys and donations to help give patients a holiday experience.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Kids who visit Arkansas Children's Hospital will have gifts throughout the year.

Zach Chamness was a patient at Children's when he battled a brain tumor as a baby.

"There were times we were there on his birthday," Zach's Mother Jill Chamness said. "When we were there they made a cake and you know had presents and the nurses drew big pictures for him."

The toy drive has been happening for over 15 years and provides patients with thousands of gifts throughout the year.

"All year long through the birthday parties, the infusion parties, the treatment parties," said Halley Hamon with the Arkansas Children's Hospital. "Any celebration that we want to make special for a kiddo while they are in our hospital."

While the toy drive is over for this year, the spirit of giving is never gone.

Donations are still being accepted through the foundation and volunteer engagement. Click HERE to give.

"These kids get poked and prodded so many times," Zach's Father Steve Chamness said. "Y'all there are a lot of really sick kids at this hospital and they really need this."