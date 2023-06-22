What to know about fireworks in Fayetteville city limits

If any person under 16 years of age is present while fireworks are discharged, an adult at least 21 years of age must supervise, officials say.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the Fourth of July around the corner, the main thing on everyone's mind with big plans to celebrate Independence Day is fireworks. Whether it's where to buy them, what the ordinances say, or when the big events are in town.

On June 22, the City of Fayetteville announced what to know before the holiday, starting with the fact that fireworks stands can begin selling fireworks on Tuesday, June 27.

In Fayetteville: Setting off fireworks is legal within the city limits, however, there is a timeframe in which those fireworks can be discharged (including on private property).

Timeframe

Beginning on July 1, fireworks can be ignited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The City noted the same timeframe for July 2 and July 3. On July 4, fireworks can be lit an hour later, from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

"Fireworks cannot be discharged at any other date or time," the City of Fayetteville said.

Bottle rockets are not permitted within the city limits of Fayetteville.

If any person younger than 16 years old is present, an adult (at least 21 years of age) must supervise the discharge of all fireworks. City officials also ask that any debris be picked up, with trash collection running as normal on the day of July 4 (Tuesday).

"Please be advised that the use of fireworks comes with the need for safety precautions," officials said. "Safety depends on using them legally and responsibly."

Fireworks safety

The Fayetteville Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public to consider the following safety tips:

Proceed with caution

Provide an open area with a minimum of 50 feet of clearance from buildings, spectators, vehicles and with no overhanging foliage.

Discharge fireworks from a flat surface

Have a working fire extinguisher and water hose on standby

Don’t use fireworks that have been damaged or wet

Read the label and instructions of each fireworks product

Only use fireworks as intended; don't try to alter them or combine them

Don’t wear loose clothing or open-toe shoes

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix – just like having a designated driver, have a designated igniter

If any person under 16 years of age is present while fireworks are discharged, an adult at least 21 years of age must supervise, officials say.

Approved events

The City of Fayetteville also approved firework displays for residents to make accommodations for individuals and animals affected by the loud shows. There are approved fireworks permits for two professional fireworks displays:

Monday, July 3, at approximately 8:45 p.m. at Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club, 3728 Old Missouri Rd.

Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 9:15 p.m. at Fayetteville Country Club, 3335 Country Club Dr.

