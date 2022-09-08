U.S. Marshals Museum announces new president, CEO

Officials with the museum announced that Ben Johnson of Iowa has been hired as the new president and CEO effective Aug. 22.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to our partners at Talk Business and Politics, officials with the United States Marshals Museum (USMM) in Fort Smith announced Tuesday (Aug. 9) that Ben Johnson of Iowa had been hired as president and CEO, effective Aug. 22.

“In conducting a national search, we were looking for a new CEO with a proven track record of achievement in museum operations. And that is exactly what we are getting with Ben Johnson,” Doug Babb, USMM board chairperson, said in a statement. “Over his 20-year museum career, Ben has served in nearly every capacity within the museum industry. He understands every aspect of museum operations because he has performed nearly every position.”

Patrick Weeks, who faces two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, resigned as president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum on March 4. Babb said the board in April hired Boston-based executive search firm Lindauer, which specializes in working with nonprofit organizations. Babb said that the Lindauer firm recruited USMM Foundation President and Chief Development Officer Anthony Meyer earlier this year.

