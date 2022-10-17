Some water customers in Sebastian County under boil water order

According to the James Fork Regional Water District, customers north of Sturgeon Road and Cedar Valley Road are under a boil order after a water break.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — James Fork Regional Water District announced on Monday that customers north of Sturgeon Road and Cedar Valley Road are under a boil order after a water break.

On Oct. 17, an official with James Fork said the boil order is in place until further notice.

"We are working to correct the problem. Sorry for everyone’s inconvenience," the statement said.

A boil order is a public-health advisory issued by authorities to residents when a community's drinking water is or could be contaminated by pathogens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), these advisories mean you should:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

