Residents in Poteau asked to conserve water due to equipment issues

According to the Poteau Valley Water Director, the pump they were waiting for arrived but wasn't working properly.

POTEAU, Okla. — According to the Poteau Valley Water Director, residents are being asked to continue to conserve water after a pump was delivered but didn't end up working properly.

Customers using Poteau Valley Improvement Authority were asked back in July to conserve water "until further notice," due to the Poteau Valley plant running at max capacity.

Customers are asked to limit their water usage to immediate needs only and to refrain from any outdoor watering such as filling pools, watering lawns, etc.

On July 14, Governor Asa Hutchinson wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture asking for a disaster declaration for the entire state.

According to a report from this summer, all of Arkansas was in a drought for much of the month of July with the hottest temperatures the state had seen in 10 years.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on when the conservation could be lifted.

