Over 3,000 customers without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city.

It's unknown at this time what caused the outage and when it will be fixed.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

