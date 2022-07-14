Power restored to 20,000 Ozarks Electric customers

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Over 20,000 people were without power in parts of Springdale Thursday afternoon. Officials with the company say power has now been restored to all customers.
According to a power outage map, Ozarks Electric customers in the Harp Hill, Springdale, Tontitown, Johnson and Harmon areas were without power around 4 to 5 p.m.
Ozark Electric says crews were working on repairs to a previous outage and "a breaker opened up and caused the outage." The company says power has now been restored.
