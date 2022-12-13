City of Alma cancels Christmas parade due to rainy weather

The City of Alma made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma Christmas Parade has been canceled due to rainy weather, the city announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

The parade was originally scheduled for Dec. 9 but was rescheduled to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

The city also said in a comment on Facebook that the parade will not be able to be rescheduled.

The Alma Christmas Parade was originally going to take place on both sides of Fayetteville Avenue, beginning at the Alma High School parking lot and ending at the Old Harps Lot.

