All 75 Arkansas counties under moderate wildfire risk

The Arkansas Forestry Commission upgraded parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to "high" risk for wildfires.

Arkansas officials announced Monday morning that the entire state of Arkansas is under a moderate wildfire risk.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock says the recent and persistent high temperatures across the state coupled with little rain have put the state under a moderate fire danger level.

Over half of the state's counties have issued burn bans, click here for a list of counties in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

"Over the next 7 days, much of Arkansas is expected to remain dry, with less than one-quarter of an inch of rain forecast for only the southeast corner of the state," the NWS said Monday morning.

The Arkansas Forestry Division lists equipment malfunction, burning debris, lightning, vehicles and arson as the top instances that can spark a wildfire.

Officials say lawns, fields and wooded areas are exceptionally dry.

With the state seeing long, extended periods of no rain and counties issuing burn bans, it's important to know the top causes of wildfires in the US.

If you happen to see a wildfire, call and file a report at 1-800-468-8834. pic.twitter.com/wknJ4XoUlQ — Arkansas Forestry Division (@ARForestryDiv) July 8, 2022

