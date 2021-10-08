5NEWS names new Chief Meteorologist: Matt Standridge returns home to Arkansas

Welcome back! Chief Meteorologist Matt Standridge will return on Sept. 6, 2021.

JOHNSON, Ark. — 5NEWS announced Tuesday (Aug. 10) that meteorologist Matt Standridge is returning to Northwest Arkansas to serve as the station’s new chief meteorologist. Matt will lead the 5NEWS weather team alongside Tyler Moore, Dax Clark and Michelle Trotter. His first day on air will be Sept. 6, 2021.

“Matt’s love for this area is contagious and his passion for covering the weather make him an excellent addition to our 5NEWS team,” said 5NEWS General Manager Van Comer. “We’re delighted to welcome him back to the 5News family.”

Standridge previously worked alongside 5NEWS meteorologist Garrett Lewis during Lewis’ 20 years of service. “Garrett set high standards, especially during severe weather,” Standridge said. “And I intend to follow his lead for weather coverage that protects the people of Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

After working as a government aviation radar meteorologist in North Dakota post-graduation from Valparaiso University with a degree in atmospheric science, Matt began his full-time broadcast career at 5NEWS in 2017 as a weekend meteorologist and eventually weekday morning meteorologist.

“Adventure Arkansas” was one of his greatest passions when the weather was quiet, exploring the beautiful, unique places the Ozarks and Ouachitas have to offer.

In 2020, Standridge was promoted to TEGNA sister station WKYC-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. For the past year, Matt provided forecasts and brought the “Adventure Arkansas” concept to the Great Lakes with a new series called "Go Ohio." Matt and his wife have enjoyed exploring the shores of Lake Erie, but are ready to return home. "Half of my family is here, my wife's family is here, and now I'm blessed with an opportunity of a lifetime -- to be my family's chief meteorologist," Standridge said.

Matt brings a wide array of weather experience to the team. From growing up and experiencing several different climates in Oklahoma, New York, and Indiana, to his professional career tracking tornadoes alongside previous chief Garrett Lewis, Standridge has a deep knowledge of forecasting. He has also guided government aircraft around severe hail storms, and accurately forecast several feet of lake effect snow. Matt is ready to be back home in Arkansas and forecast the weather where we live.

