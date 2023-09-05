Tulsa SPCA requests donations, volunteers after rescuing dogs in hoarding case

Around 70 dogs were rescued in Sequoyah County by Tulsa SPCA alongside the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) along with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) discovered over 70 dogs in a hoarding case in Sequoyah County. Between both agencies, 55 dogs were rescued after they were surrendered willingly.

According to a social media post by Tulsa SPCA, they were initially told of 50 dogs in the property but they discovered many more upon arrival. While they report that the dogs were all in good medical condition they noted living conditions as "deplorable" and believe that none of them had ever received veterinary care. Because of this, none of the dogs were sterilized which caused numbers to grow.

While Tulsa SPCA reports that there are a few small puppies and at least two moms, the dogs' ages and sizes are various.

The organizations are currently asking for financial donations, supplies, volunteers and foster homes for the rescued dogs. Financial donations can be made through the social media post linked above or here.

Supplies needed include dry and wet Purina One puppy and dog food, puppy liquid formula, Greenie's Pill Pockets, potty pads, metal bowls, small metal buckets with handles, paper towels, 13 and 39 gallon trash bags, Dawn dish soap, and Tide pods. Tulsa SPCA provided an Amazon wish list for supplies donations.

Tulsa SPCA's volunteer process is being waived since they need volunteers for four hours a day between 8 a.m. and noon to help with kennel cleaning, laundry, dishes, and feeding. Those who wish to volunteer are encouraged to email Tulsa SPCA at volunteers@tulsaspca.org.

Tulsa SPCA is also looking for fosters for other dogs in the shelter to free up space while they asses the newly rescued dogs for foster care. Those interested in fostering can visit Tulsa SPCA's website to apply.

