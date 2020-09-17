x
Tampa police thanked for reuniting missing monkey with owner

Officers said Abu the monkey played hairdresser for them.

TAMPA, Fla. — A monkey on the loose turned into an impromptu spa day for several Tampa Police officers. 

On Thursday, the department posted photos on social media saying several officers were led on a chase by a monkey named Abu after he got loose. 

Thankfully, officers were able to get to corral him and get him safely back to his owner. 

As thanks for the reunion, Abu "helped some officers with their hair."

A hair-raising tale with a happy ending!

Officers were in a foot pursuit with a Monkey on the loose named Abu . They were able to detain him and get him back to his owner . As a thank you , Abu, helped some officers with their hair !

Posted by Tampa Police Department on Thursday, September 17, 2020

