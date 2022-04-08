Rehabilitated barred owl will return to skies at Fayetteville nature preserve

The public is invited to witness the release of a rehabilitated barred owl at the Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville on August 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A rehabilitated barred owl will be released at the Wilson Springs Preserve in Fayetteville on August 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust (NWALT) and Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation.

The event will be open to the public and aims to highlight the importance of avian and environmental conservation within the northwest Arkansas community.

Representatives from NWALT and Northsong will give a 30-minute oral presentation on the background of the barred owl patient, and the impact it had on the preserve.

The owl's journey to recovery began on June 16, 2022, when it was found in poor condition and unable to fly.

After an initial examination, the owl was diagnosed with a heavy amount of external feather parasites in addition to a retinal detachment that affected 30% of its left eye.

The owl experienced a gradual recovery and was able to pass its final visual and flight examination on July 16.

Director of Land Stewardship and Research, Marson Nance, said they believe the preserve will be an excellent site for this owl to experience a new beginning.

“With 121 contiguous acres at Wilson Springs Preserve and its connection to Underwood Park, other Land Trust properties, and a wooded corridor along Clabber Creek, we believe the preserve to be an excellent site for this owl to begin its next chapter,” explained Nance.

The Wilson Springs Preserve is host to a wide variety of habitats that perfectly suit predatory birds, such as the rehabilitated barred owl.