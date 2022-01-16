Memphis Zoo mourns the loss of beloved tigress

Ratu, the Sumatran tigress, passed away Saturday after battling kidney failure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced Sunday that one of their tigers has passed away. Ratu, the Sumatran tigress, would have been 17 this June and has been with the Memphis Zoo for 14 years.

In a memoir written by Anna Chaney, the Assistant Curator of Cat Country, it was said that Ratu was battling kidney failure and with her condition declining quickly with no cure, the keepers made the difficult decision to euthanize her on Saturday.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that we have had to say goodbye to our beloved Sumatran tigress - Ratu. For the past 14 years she has given our visitors the rare chance to see a Sumatran Tiger. We were truly lucky and honored to have her here," said Chaney, "She was deeply loved by her keepers; as one of those animals that is a challenge and never made things easy. As her Malay language name suggests, she was a true queen and will be sincerely missed by all who knew her."

We are deeply saddened to share the loss of our Sumatran tigress, Ratu. Ratu has called the Memphis Zoo home since 2007 when she was 2 years old. She was beloved by her keepers and won the hearts of every zoo guest. Ratu served as an ambassador for Sumatran tigers. pic.twitter.com/nCNWplBDUF — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) January 16, 2022