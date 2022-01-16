Memphis Zoo mourns the loss of beloved tigress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo announced Sunday that one of their tigers has passed away. Ratu, the Sumatran tigress, would have been 17 this June and has been with the Memphis Zoo for 14 years.
In a memoir written by Anna Chaney, the Assistant Curator of Cat Country, it was said that Ratu was battling kidney failure and with her condition declining quickly with no cure, the keepers made the difficult decision to euthanize her on Saturday.
"We are heartbroken to share the news that we have had to say goodbye to our beloved Sumatran tigress - Ratu. For the past 14 years she has given our visitors the rare chance to see a Sumatran Tiger. We were truly lucky and honored to have her here," said Chaney, "She was deeply loved by her keepers; as one of those animals that is a challenge and never made things easy. As her Malay language name suggests, she was a true queen and will be sincerely missed by all who knew her."
There are only about 500 Sumatran tigers in the world and their life expectancy in the wild is 10-12 years. Ratu served as an ambassador to help teach people about the animals and their habitat.