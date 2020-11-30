Malnourished dog dropped off at Sherwood Shelter nursed back to health

Gunner was left at the Sherwood Shelter with a leash and collar but no owner.

On November 8, a Sherwood Shelter employees was greeted at the door by a malnourished hound mix, according the shelter's Facebook page.

Gunner was left with a leash and collar but no owner. Employees say someone either dropped him off at the shelter or he was dropped off somewhere else and came to the shelter for help.

Fast forward one week later, Gunner's health started to accelerate. Now, 7-8 month Gunner is as handsome as ever.

He is still a puppy so he has a lot of energy and still needs training. He is the sweetest boy and loves to play and melts when he gets belly rubs.