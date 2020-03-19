x
Little Rock Zoo's live stream 'Around the World Safari' to begin tomorrow

The Little Rock Zoo is here to help if you've got the quarantine blues. There will be Facebook Lives showcasing penguins, elephants, sloth bears and more!

"Just hanging around your house these days? Join us virtually for Little Rock Zoo's Around the World Safari VIRTUAL SPRING BREAK!" The zoo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Keeper Live Chats will start tomorrow, March 19, at 2 p.m. and take place every day until March 29. 

The Little Rock Zoo said you can expect lions, otters, penguins, elephants, small carnivores, siamangs, reptiles, rhinos, sloth bears, orangutans, and the birds of prey. 

