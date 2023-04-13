The Little Rock Zoo announced the death of their 33-year-old grizzly bear on Thursday. Nona had been living at the zoo since relocating from Montana in 1993.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, the Little Rock Zoo announced the loss of one of its long-term residents— a 33-year-old grizzly bear named Nona who had been living at the zoo since 1993.

Both Nona and her sister, Ann were rescued from Montana after they had become accustomed to eating human food and approaching campsites which led to them being labeled as "nuisance bears." So for their own safety and protection, they were brought to the Little Rock Zoo when they were just two years old.

Nona was humanely put to sleep after a medical exam showed that she had advanced dental disease. Zoo staff weighed the long-term effect on her future quality of life and the decision was made to euthanize her.

Though grizzly bears in captivity can live up to 40 years, Nona lived a long life at 33 years old.

Zoo keeper, Claire McElroy expressed kind words in regard to the bear's passing.

“Nona had a big personality and was stubborn. She definitely did what she wanted when she wanted.” McElroy said. "She was very smart and picked up on new behaviors quickly.”

Another zoo keeper, Erin Dauenhauer-Decota added "Nona was as beautiful as she was sassy. In fact, she was the queen of sass and had it in abundance.”

Nona will be deeply missed by the Little Rock Zoo family, as well as members and guests.

She was known as a very people-oriented bear, and would sometimes venture down to the observation glass in her exhibit to people-watch.

The loss of Nona's fun and engaging personality will leave a big hole in the heart of the Little Rock Zoo.