Little Rock Zoo celebrates birth of three tiger cubs

The birth of the three Malayan tiger cubs at the Little Rock Zoo added to conservation efforts surrounding the critically endangered species.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs to Asmara, an eight-year-old tiger born at the zoo, on August 13, 2022.

Asmara gave birth in the early hours of the morning in an indoor denning area prepared by zoo staff.

They will stay indoors for a few months while Asmara tends to her cubs, but guests can still see the cub's father, Jaya, in the outdoor tiger habitat.

According to zoo staff, both mom and cubs have been doing well.

The birth of the cubs came at the recommendation of the Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan® (SSP) since they are one of the most critically endangered animals in the world.

There are less than 200 Malayan tigers estimated to be living in the wild, and only 52 living in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).