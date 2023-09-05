Fayetteville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs

The shelter cites "urgent overcrowding" as its reason for waiving fees.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After responding to two animal cruelty cases this month, Fayetteville Animal Services (FAS) is reporting overcrowded adoption kennels. The shelter says it is waiving its dog adoption fees starting May 19 through the end of the month.

According to the FAS adoption website, the shelter has 29 dogs ready for adoption. The dogs range in size from medium to large and in age from a few months old to several years.

By waiving the fees, FAS is hoping to "help incentivize adoption and give these animals a chance at a better life."

All dogs are ready for adoption, spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, and microchipped.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, you can start your application process through their website and then visit the shelter once you have been accepted to find the right dog for you.

According to the website, applications are usually processed within 30 minutes to 24 hours after being submitted. You must be 21 years old or older to apply.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device