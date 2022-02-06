Fayetteville Animal Services waiving dog adoption fees June 3-11

Any adopted pet from Fayetteville Animal Services comes spayed or neutered, as well as up to date on vaccines and microchipped.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Thursday that it will waive adult dog adoption fees from Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 11.

"The shelter is currently housing more than 20 adorable, adoptable dogs and puppies," Fayetteville Animal Services said in a statement.

Any adopted pet from the shelter comes spayed or neutered, as well as up to date on vaccines and microchipped. Dogs are also tested for heartworms.

“We have some dogs who have been waiting a long time for that perfect person to come through the doors, and we want to make adoption everyone’s first choice,” said one of the shelter attendants, Valerie Gray.

To begin the adoption process, you can fill out an application form online. Once approved, potential adopters can visit the shelter and find their perfect fit.

To learn more, fill out the adoption application, and see photos of dogs available for adoption, click here.

Fayetteville Animal Services is open 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The shelter is located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.