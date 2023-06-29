Fayetteville Animal Services A/C goes out during heatwave, waiving adoption fees

While the shelter says their A/C is temporarily fixed, adoption fees will be waived through July 4th.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The building where Fayetteville Animal Services houses their kennels lost air conditioning late Wednesday and even though they said their A/C is temporarily back, adoption fees will be waived through July 4.

“We had to move all the dogs out and things are SUPER tight here currently. We are waiving adoption fees for anyone approved to adopt and if you'd like to foster and decide to keep your foster dog, then we will waive the adoption fee for you too!” FAS said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, FAS updated their post saying that while it seems like the A/C has been temporarily fixed, they “would still really appreciate fosters to give the dogs a break from this environment.”

FOSTERS/ADOPTERS NEEDED! UPDATE: Our facilities folks think they have it temporarily fixed. It is blowing cool air now,... Posted by Fayetteville Animal Services on Thursday, June 29, 2023

A heatwave in Northwest Arkansas has brought several struggles, including canceling the Gulley Park Concert scheduled for Thursday evening, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105° to 115 degrees.

According to 5NEWS meteorologists, Friday doesn't seem much better, with afternoon highs only a few degrees cooler.

To apply to foster or adopt an animal at the shelter, there's a link to the form on the Fayetteville Animal Services' website. The shelter asks that if you're unable to foster or adopt, to contribute to their wishlist of items they're always accepting like food, paper towels, and toys.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device