Crowds flock to celebrate Eli the parrot's 50th birthday

The Museum of Discovery held a special celebration on Thursday to celebrate the 50th birthday of Eli, their lilac-crowned amazon parrot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is National Bird Day, and it was also a big day of celebration at the Museum of Discovery.

Crowds flocked to the museum and gathered to see Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot who was celebrating a milestone birthday!

Eli turned 50 years old, and he has been a resident of the museum for over 20 years.

He was originally a rescue and has a big role at the museum. He serves as one of their animal ambassadors to help teach about conservation and biodiversity.

Guests in attendance for the big birthday bash were encouraged to dress in their best 'birdth-day' attire by wearing Hawaiian or colorful shirts since the birthday boy loves listening to Jimmy Buffett and other artists.

He got to enjoy his party by playing games such as "pin the tailfeather on the parrot" and he was also given the keys to the museum as a special honor.