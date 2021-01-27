x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Animals

Conway police officers, Animal Welfare Unit rescue bald eagle with broken wing

Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Animal Welfare Unit rescued a bald eagle, according to a Facebook post.
Credit: CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Animal Welfare Unit rescued a bald eagle, according to a Facebook post.

Animal Welfare Unit's Officer Self and Conway's Officer Evans and Officer Leija got a call from a concerned citizen about the injured bird. 

When they got to the area, they discovered the eagle had a broken wing. 

Officers followed it through the woods for about 10 minutes before getting the bird cornered.  Animal welfare transported the eagle to a prey bird rehabilitation facility for medical care.

Credit: CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Credit: CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Credit: CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Credit: CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Related Articles