Conway police officers, Animal Welfare Unit rescue bald eagle with broken wing

CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Animal Welfare Unit rescued a bald eagle, according to a Facebook post.
Animal Welfare Unit's Officer Self and Conway's Officer Evans and Officer Leija got a call from a concerned citizen about the injured bird.
When they got to the area, they discovered the eagle had a broken wing.
Officers followed it through the woods for about 10 minutes before getting the bird cornered. Animal welfare transported the eagle to a prey bird rehabilitation facility for medical care.