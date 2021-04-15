x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Animals

Busch Beer wants to pay your dog $20,000 to taste test 'Dog Brew'

Does your pup have what it takes to be Busch Beer's chief tasting officer?

ST. LOUIS — The next photo you take of your dog could land your pooch a $20,000 pawfessional gig.

Last year, Busch Beer released its first product made for dogs: Busch Dog Brew.

The alcohol-free bone broth brew gives dog owners the chance to “crack a cold one with their favorite companion.” The initial release was overwhelming with the first batch selling out in 24 hours, according to a news release from Busch.

As Dog Brew expands this year, Busch is also looking to expand its leadership team to include a “four-legged member with a discerning palate” – otherwise known as the chief tasting officer (CTO).

Busch is currently on the hunt for a full-time CTO, who will lead the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio. The job also comes with big perks including a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet) coverage and free Busch Dog Brew.

RELATED: Beer for your dog? Busch Beer launches new 'brew' for canine companions

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” said Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

The CTO’s responsibilities include taste-testing, quality control and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product and a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels. Qualifications for the position include a refined palate, outstanding sense of smell and, while not required, Busch said a proficiency in English would be “remarkable.”

Does your pup have what it takes to be the chief tasting officer? You can apply by posting a picture of your dog on social media along with their qualifications and #BuschCTOcontest. For more details on how to apply, visit Busch’s website. The contest ends at 1:59 p.m. EDT on April 28.

Related Articles