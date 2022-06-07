Beware, it's baby copperhead season in Arkansas

It’sssssss that time of year when copperhead snakes are born across the state of Arkansas. Here's what to know.

ARKANSAS, USA — Everyone be on the lookout, it’sssssss that time of year— when copperhead snakes are born across the state of Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC), copperheads have bright yellow or greenish-yellow tails when they're young. In general, copperheads are dark brown and light edged, and their heads can be gray, brown or reddish.

These snakes are venomous and will strike to defend themselves.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States each year, only around five people die from a snakebite.

AGFC says copperheads are born between August and September but are active between April and November, prowling at night during hot weather.

Usually, about 8 to 10 copperhead snakes are born per litter, so if you see one, there are probably others around.

While the snake primarily eats rodents, they are also known to eat frogs, lizards, small snakes and cicadas.

Young copperheads also use their yellow tail tip as a lure to attract prey and are generally not aggressive, but they will bite if they are touched or stepped on.

It is wise not to reach under bushes, around rocks or flower pots without looking first. Copperhead snakes like damp places, so they can be found under children’s toys or dog dishes.

Keep an eye out for these venomous snakes this fall, they could be just around the corner from you!

