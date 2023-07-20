Arkansans urged to stay aware of snakes out and about

It's that time of year when more snakes are out in Arkansas. Whether they're on trails or in your own yard, experts want to remind you to stay safe if you see one.

BRYANT, Ark. — It's that time of year when more snakes are out and about.

Whether they're on walking trails or in your own yard, experts want to remind you to stay safe if you encounter one.

Several people on social media have said that they've seen snakes on the Mills Park walking trail recently and one expert said it serves as a reminder to pay close attention.

"They're oftentimes trying to survive out there in the woods. And so just leave them alone, play it safe, don't bother them. And typically, they don't bother you," U of A System Division of Agriculture Wildlife Specialist, Becky McPeake said.

Though sometimes they come too close for comfort.

McPeake explained that one of the best things you can do is educate yourself on which snakes are venomous.

"I encourage everyone just to take a few minutes, memorize those color patterns," she added.

She also explained that we have six venomous snakes in Arkansas, and the most common are copperheads, cottonmouths, and timber rattlers.

"I know it's easy for me to say but don't be afraid of snakes, because oftentimes they're trying to flee from you," she described.

They also tend to be found near water or in cooler areas during this heat.

"This time of year, it's very difficult for them to find prey, because a lot of the prey is going to be looking for water sources," she explained.

She also said that the snakes are usually looking for rodents.

"They're following those animals. And we don't need a lot of mice and rats. So in many ways, the snakes are actually doing a great number of benefits for us," she added.

At the same time, they can be deadly, although according to the CDC, it's rare.

"If you or your child get bit by a venomous snake immediately go to the hospital," she said.

To prevent a snake encounter altogether, she said to pay extra attention to what's around you.