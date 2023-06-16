"I'm a landlocked mermaid" | Arkansas mermaid featured in Netflix docuseries

The story of Arkansas-based mermaid Brittany Sparkles is being highlighted in a recently released Netflix docuseries, 'MerPeople'— and her tale is incredible!

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The story of Arkansas-based mermaid Brittany Sparkles, along with other mermaid performers, is being highlighted in the recently released Netflix docuseries ‘Merpeople.’

"I really can't grow much as a mermaid in Arkansas because I feel like I’m stuck in this box. I’m a landlocked mermaid," Sparkles said.

Mermaiding has been around for decades, and according to the Netflix docuseries, the niche industry is actually worth half-a-billion dollars.

Brittany, or Mermaid Sparkles, has dreamed of flapping her mermaid tail and entertaining for as long as she can remember.

Her journey hasn't always been easy, but Sparkles believes that brighter waters are ahead— she's noticed a shift since the ‘Merpeople’ docuseries aired.

“It's been an out-of-body experience every day,” Sparkles said. “I've never felt so loved, seen, and appreciated in my life.”

Sparkles' story within ‘Merpeople’ has brought in waves of supporters.

“I have 'Team Sparkles' and all this crazy stuff, it's just hard for me to wrap my brain around it all,” Sparkles described. “I've been getting Fin-Mail messages every day and almost all of them include something about how I've inspired them.”

Sparkles' story is unique compared to the other mermaids featured on the show since she has zero access to deep waters.

On top of being trapped in a fishbowl, the waters she does have access to aren't great.

“My tails cost a lot of money and unfortunately the lakes here in Arkansas are dirty, brown and water clarity is not good,” Sparkles explained. “I can't capture anyone, any underwater footage.”

Even so, Sparkles endlessly tries to find the right tank.

"I go to MerMagiCon every year because I can take mermaid classes, expand my knowledge and dive in deeper pools,” Sparkles said. “There is a pool that's an hour-and-a-half away from Little Rock that allows me to swim, but that's quite a drive to swim and a 12-foot deep well.”

Even then, the 12-foot pool also doesn’t provide that much more wiggle room for Sparkles’ tail. She stands at a whopping five-foot-two, but in a tail, she’s close to about six feet long.

So even for just a few extra feet of water, she'll make any drive to live her dream.

It’s a dream she's had since she was little and learned of mermaid performers at Weeki Wachee Springs in Florida.

“For some reason, that sparked this desire just in my soul, I knew that what I have to do someday,” Sparkles said. “Before I had access to any knowledge or any proper equipment, I would wrap myself in sheets and put on some by fins and just swim around.”

Sparkles emphasized that how she started out isn't safe practice and that safety must come first for anyone looking to take up mermaiding.

“You're disconnected from your senses, I literally cannot see, I can't breathe, I can't hear,” Sparkles described.

To safely perform, she has loads of certifications, including being a certified lifeguard, free diver, scuba diver, and mermaid instructor. The list continues with CPR and AED training.

These trainings are normal for many mermaids, since the profession requires a lot from the performers, no matter how experienced or trained they are.

“I've been a fish in the water since I was a baby, but no matter how good you are in the water, it's still a life-threatening place to be,” Sparkles said.

Since the docuseries, Sparkles has received tons of messages explaining how her story has motivated inspiring mermaid performers. Sparkles’ key advice is never to swim without a mono fin or alone.

“The mono fin goes into the end of the mermaid tail, you put your feet in, and it gives you propulsion,” Sparkles said. “Different mono fins, fit different types of tails, so do your research because if you get a mono fin that's too tiny for a big tail, you're going to really struggle, it's going to hold you down.”

While the dangers are evident, the half-a-billion-dollar mermaiding industry continues to thrive— and Sparkles is thankful to be a part of it.

“It's just this magical thing that unites us all and it's a beautiful community to be a part of,” Sparkles said. “It’s a complete lifestyle for me, it's completely consumed my life.”